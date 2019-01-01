QQQ
Range
9.99 - 10
Vol / Avg.
11.3K/109.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.7 - 18.78
Mkt Cap
395.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.99
P/E
-
EPS
14.2
Shares
39.5M
Outstanding
Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Mudrick Capital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mudrick Capital (MUDS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mudrick Capital (NASDAQ: MUDS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mudrick Capital's (MUDS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mudrick Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Mudrick Capital (MUDS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mudrick Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for Mudrick Capital (MUDS)?

A

The stock price for Mudrick Capital (NASDAQ: MUDS) is $9.995 last updated Today at 5:41:13 PM.

Q

Does Mudrick Capital (MUDS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mudrick Capital.

Q

When is Mudrick Capital (NASDAQ:MUDS) reporting earnings?

A

Mudrick Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mudrick Capital (MUDS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mudrick Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Mudrick Capital (MUDS) operate in?

A

Mudrick Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.