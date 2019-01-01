MultiMetaVerse Holdings Stock (NASDAQ:MMV), Quotes and News Summary

|Open1.320
|Close1.220
|Vol / Avg.18.086K / 49.819K
|Mkt Cap44.286M
|Day Range1.210 - 1.320
|52 Wk Range0.847 - 17.750
MultiMetaVerse Holdings Stock (NASDAQ: MMV) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open1.320
|Close1.220
|Vol / Avg.18.086K / 49.819K
|Mkt Cap44.286M
|Day Range1.210 - 1.320
|52 Wk Range0.847 - 17.750
|Ticker
|Company
|Chg %
|Mkt Cap
|MMV
|MultiMetaVerse Holdings
|3.08%
|44.3M
|SPHR
|Sphere Entertainment
|4.77%
|1.4B
|LVO
|LiveOne
|1%
|91.1M
|LGF/A
|Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation Class A Voting Shares
|2.86%
|LGF/B
|Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation Class B Non-Voting Shares
|2.68%
You can purchase shares of MultiMetaVerse Holdings (NASDAQ: MMV) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in MultiMetaVerse Holdings’s space includes: Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR), LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO), Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation Class A Voting Shares (NYSE:LGF/A), Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation Class B Non-Voting Shares (NYSE:LGF/B) and Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI).
There is no analysis for MultiMetaVerse Holdings
The stock price for MultiMetaVerse Holdings (NASDAQ: MMV) is $1.34 last updated October 6, 2023 at 11:32 AM UTC.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 22, 2019 to stockholders of record on January 11, 2019.
MultiMetaVerse Holdings’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Saturday, November 18, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for MultiMetaVerse Holdings.
MultiMetaVerse Holdings is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.
