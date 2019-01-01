QQQ
Benzinga - Aug 27, 2021, 3:10PM
Benzinga - Jul 16, 2021, 11:11AM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Medifirst Solutions Inc is a development-stage company. It is engaged in building products and affiliations related to the cosmetic healthcare industry. It produces handheld mobile laser devices for anti-aging and skin care diseases. The firm's main product is Time machine laser therapeutic device. Geographically the activities of the company are primarily operated through the region of United States.

Medifirst Solutions Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Medifirst Solutions (MFST) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Medifirst Solutions (OTCEM: MFST) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Medifirst Solutions's (MFST) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Medifirst Solutions.

Q

What is the target price for Medifirst Solutions (MFST) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Medifirst Solutions

Q

Current Stock Price for Medifirst Solutions (MFST)?

A

The stock price for Medifirst Solutions (OTCEM: MFST) is $0.000001 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 17:50:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Medifirst Solutions (MFST) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Medifirst Solutions.

Q

When is Medifirst Solutions (OTCEM:MFST) reporting earnings?

A

Medifirst Solutions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Medifirst Solutions (MFST) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Medifirst Solutions.

Q

What sector and industry does Medifirst Solutions (MFST) operate in?

A

Medifirst Solutions is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.