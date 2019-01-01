KushCo Holdings Inc is engaged in marketing and selling of customized packaging products, vaporizers, hydrocarbon gases, solvents, accessories and branding solutions to customers operating in the regulated medical and recreational cannabis industries. The firm's packaging products consist of bottles, bags, tubes, and containers. Its subsidiaries and brands provide product quality, customer service, compliance knowledge and a local presence in serving its diverse customer base. The firm has sold more than 1 billion units to growers, processors and producers across North America, South America, and Europe.