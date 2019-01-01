QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.54 - 1.6
Mkt Cap
110.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.05
Shares
159.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 9:22AM
Benzinga - Sep 1, 2021, 9:45AM
Benzinga - Aug 27, 2021, 9:55AM
Benzinga - Aug 26, 2021, 4:32PM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 11:12AM
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 9:28AM
Benzinga - Jul 30, 2021, 10:53AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Jul 9, 2021, 9:16AM
Benzinga - Jul 6, 2021, 11:27AM
Benzinga - Mar 1, 2021, 2:41PM
load more
KushCo Holdings Inc is engaged in marketing and selling of customized packaging products, vaporizers, hydrocarbon gases, solvents, accessories and branding solutions to customers operating in the regulated medical and recreational cannabis industries. The firm's packaging products consist of bottles, bags, tubes, and containers. Its subsidiaries and brands provide product quality, customer service, compliance knowledge and a local presence in serving its diverse customer base. The firm has sold more than 1 billion units to growers, processors and producers across North America, South America, and Europe.

Earnings

see more
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-07
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

KushCo Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy KushCo Holdings (KSHB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of KushCo Holdings (OTC: KSHB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are KushCo Holdings's (KSHB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for KushCo Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for KushCo Holdings (KSHB) stock?

A

The latest price target for KushCo Holdings (OTC: KSHB) was reported by Roth Capital on June 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.00 expecting KSHB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 187.77% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for KushCo Holdings (KSHB)?

A

The stock price for KushCo Holdings (OTC: KSHB) is $0.695 last updated Tue Aug 31 2021 19:58:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does KushCo Holdings (KSHB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for KushCo Holdings.

Q

When is KushCo Holdings (OTC:KSHB) reporting earnings?

A

KushCo Holdings’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 7, 2022.

Q

Is KushCo Holdings (KSHB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for KushCo Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does KushCo Holdings (KSHB) operate in?

A

KushCo Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.