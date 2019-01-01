QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/169.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.65 - 10.03
Mkt Cap
1.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.36
Shares
172.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Mar 17, 2021, 10:24AM
Benzinga - Mar 17, 2021, 9:40AM
KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

KKR Acquisition Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy KKR Acquisition Holdings (KAHC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings (NYSE: KAHC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are KKR Acquisition Holdings's (KAHC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for KKR Acquisition Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for KKR Acquisition Holdings (KAHC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for KKR Acquisition Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for KKR Acquisition Holdings (KAHC)?

A

The stock price for KKR Acquisition Holdings (NYSE: KAHC) is $9.7289 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:20:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does KKR Acquisition Holdings (KAHC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for KKR Acquisition Holdings.

Q

When is KKR Acquisition Holdings (NYSE:KAHC) reporting earnings?

A

KKR Acquisition Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is KKR Acquisition Holdings (KAHC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for KKR Acquisition Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does KKR Acquisition Holdings (KAHC) operate in?

A

KKR Acquisition Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.