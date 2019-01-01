Just Kitchen Holdings Corp is an operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development and marketing of proprietary and franchised delivery-only food brands for customers across Taiwan. It features advanced food preparation taking place at larger hub kitchens and final meal preparation at smaller spoke kitchens located in areas with higher population densities. The company combines this operating model with online and mobile application-based food ordering fulfilled by third-party delivery companies. Its other business is an e-commerce grocery delivery platform that allows customers to purchase groceries for delivery or add select grocery items to meals ordered through JustKitchen.