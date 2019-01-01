QQQ
Just Kitchen Holdings Corp is an operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development and marketing of proprietary and franchised delivery-only food brands for customers across Taiwan. It features advanced food preparation taking place at larger hub kitchens and final meal preparation at smaller spoke kitchens located in areas with higher population densities. The company combines this operating model with online and mobile application-based food ordering fulfilled by third-party delivery companies. Its other business is an e-commerce grocery delivery platform that allows customers to purchase groceries for delivery or add select grocery items to meals ordered through JustKitchen.

Just Kitchen Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Just Kitchen Hldgs (JKHCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Just Kitchen Hldgs (OTCQB: JKHCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Just Kitchen Hldgs's (JKHCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Just Kitchen Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Just Kitchen Hldgs (JKHCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Just Kitchen Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Just Kitchen Hldgs (JKHCF)?

A

The stock price for Just Kitchen Hldgs (OTCQB: JKHCF) is $0.95065 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:17:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Just Kitchen Hldgs (JKHCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Just Kitchen Hldgs.

Q

When is Just Kitchen Hldgs (OTCQB:JKHCF) reporting earnings?

A

Just Kitchen Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Just Kitchen Hldgs (JKHCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Just Kitchen Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Just Kitchen Hldgs (JKHCF) operate in?

A

Just Kitchen Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.