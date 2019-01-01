QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.41 - 9.87
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
1.22
Shares
156.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Road & Rail
Hertz Global Holdings Inc operates an automotive vehicle rental service through the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, and Firefly brands. The company offers cars, crossovers, and light trucks for rent; ancillary products and services; rental of industrial, construction, and material handling equipment; and fleet-leasing and fleet-management services. The company operates a network of car rental locations and licenses its brands to associates and franchisees. The highest segment by revenue is the U.S. car rental unit.

Hertz Global Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hertz Global Holdings (HTZGQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hertz Global Holdings (OTC: HTZGQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hertz Global Holdings's (HTZGQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hertz Global Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Hertz Global Holdings (HTZGQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hertz Global Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Hertz Global Holdings (HTZGQ)?

A

The stock price for Hertz Global Holdings (OTC: HTZGQ) is $8.74 last updated Wed Jun 30 2021 19:52:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hertz Global Holdings (HTZGQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hertz Global Holdings.

Q

When is Hertz Global Holdings (OTC:HTZGQ) reporting earnings?

A

Hertz Global Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hertz Global Holdings (HTZGQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hertz Global Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Hertz Global Holdings (HTZGQ) operate in?

A

Hertz Global Holdings is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the OTC.