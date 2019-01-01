QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
9.7 - 9.71
Vol / Avg.
415.1K/69.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.6 - 10.16
Mkt Cap
424.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.7
P/E
-
EPS
0.1
Shares
43.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Aug 20, 2021, 5:54PM
Benzinga - Mar 10, 2021, 10:57AM
Benzinga - Mar 10, 2021, 9:33AM
Forest Road Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Forest Road Acquisition Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Forest Road Acquisition (FRXB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Forest Road Acquisition (NYSE: FRXB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Forest Road Acquisition's (FRXB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Forest Road Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Forest Road Acquisition (FRXB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Forest Road Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Forest Road Acquisition (FRXB)?

A

The stock price for Forest Road Acquisition (NYSE: FRXB) is $9.71 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:40:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Forest Road Acquisition (FRXB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Forest Road Acquisition.

Q

When is Forest Road Acquisition (NYSE:FRXB) reporting earnings?

A

Forest Road Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Forest Road Acquisition (FRXB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Forest Road Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Forest Road Acquisition (FRXB) operate in?

A

Forest Road Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.