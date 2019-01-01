QQQ
Range
10.01 - 10.02
Vol / Avg.
50.3K/253.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.79 - 10.09
Mkt Cap
396M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
10.01
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
39.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 9:09AM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 7:06AM
Founder SPAC is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Founder Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Founder (FOUN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Founder (NASDAQ: FOUN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Founder's (FOUN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Founder.

Q

What is the target price for Founder (FOUN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Founder

Q

Current Stock Price for Founder (FOUN)?

A

The stock price for Founder (NASDAQ: FOUN) is $10.0186 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Founder (FOUN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Founder.

Q

When is Founder (NASDAQ:FOUN) reporting earnings?

A

Founder does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Founder (FOUN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Founder.

Q

What sector and industry does Founder (FOUN) operate in?

A

Founder is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.