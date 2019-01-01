|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE: ESTE) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Earthstone Energy’s space includes: Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS), HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK), GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK), Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) and Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN).
The latest price target for Earthstone Energy (NYSE: ESTE) was reported by Wells Fargo on December 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting ESTE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -0.08% downside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Earthstone Energy (NYSE: ESTE) is $12.01 last updated Today at 8:59:52 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Earthstone Energy.
Earthstone Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Earthstone Energy.
Earthstone Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.