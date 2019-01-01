Earthstone Energy Inc is an independent oil and natural gas development and production company. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of onshore, crude oil and natural gas reserves. It is also active in corporate mergers and the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. The company's reserve portfolio consists of assets in the Midland Basin of West Texas, and the Eagle Ford Trend of South Texas. Its operations are all in the upstream segment of the oil and natural gas industry and are conducted onshore in the United States.