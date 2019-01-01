QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
11.97 - 12.42
Vol / Avg.
448.3K/557.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.44 - 15.27
Mkt Cap
875.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
12.01
P/E
-
EPS
0.21
Shares
72.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 6:45AM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 8:17AM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 7:55AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 6:02PM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 7:39AM
Benzinga - Oct 4, 2021, 6:06AM
Benzinga - Aug 23, 2021, 7:50AM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 5:20PM
Benzinga - Jul 21, 2021, 10:24AM
Benzinga - Jul 21, 2021, 10:24AM
Benzinga - Jul 20, 2021, 5:40PM
Benzinga - Jul 8, 2021, 8:37AM
Benzinga - Jun 14, 2021, 6:59AM
load more
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Earthstone Energy Inc is an independent oil and natural gas development and production company. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of onshore, crude oil and natural gas reserves. It is also active in corporate mergers and the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. The company's reserve portfolio consists of assets in the Midland Basin of West Texas, and the Eagle Ford Trend of South Texas. Its operations are all in the upstream segment of the oil and natural gas industry and are conducted onshore in the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-09
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Earthstone Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Earthstone Energy (ESTE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE: ESTE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Earthstone Energy's (ESTE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Earthstone Energy (ESTE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Earthstone Energy (NYSE: ESTE) was reported by Wells Fargo on December 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting ESTE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -0.08% downside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Earthstone Energy (ESTE)?

A

The stock price for Earthstone Energy (NYSE: ESTE) is $12.01 last updated Today at 8:59:52 PM.

Q

Does Earthstone Energy (ESTE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Earthstone Energy.

Q

When is Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) reporting earnings?

A

Earthstone Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Earthstone Energy (ESTE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Earthstone Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Earthstone Energy (ESTE) operate in?

A

Earthstone Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.