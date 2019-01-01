|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.020
|-0.010
|-0.0300
|REV
|58.090M
|61.616M
|3.526M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Engagesmart (NYSE: ESMT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Engagesmart’s space includes: Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY), Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV), BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL), Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) and ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW).
The latest price target for Engagesmart (NYSE: ESMT) was reported by Raymond James on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 35.00 expecting ESMT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 79.95% upside). 19 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Engagesmart (NYSE: ESMT) is $19.45 last updated Today at 8:59:58 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Engagesmart.
Engagesmart’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 15, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Engagesmart.
Engagesmart is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.