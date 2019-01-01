QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Engagesmart Inc is a provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments capabilities. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions that are designed to simplify customers' engagement with clients by driving digital adoption and self-service.

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.020-0.010 -0.0300
REV58.090M61.616M3.526M

Engagesmart Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Engagesmart (ESMT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Engagesmart (NYSE: ESMT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Engagesmart's (ESMT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Engagesmart (ESMT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Engagesmart (NYSE: ESMT) was reported by Raymond James on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 35.00 expecting ESMT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 79.95% upside). 19 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Engagesmart (ESMT)?

A

The stock price for Engagesmart (NYSE: ESMT) is $19.45 last updated Today at 8:59:58 PM.

Q

Does Engagesmart (ESMT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Engagesmart.

Q

When is Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) reporting earnings?

A

Engagesmart’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 15, 2022.

Q

Is Engagesmart (ESMT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Engagesmart.

Q

What sector and industry does Engagesmart (ESMT) operate in?

A

Engagesmart is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.