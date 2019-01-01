QQQ
Range
9.75 - 9.75
Vol / Avg.
1.1K/161.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.55 - 9.75
Mkt Cap
308.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.75
P/E
-
Shares
31.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

FTAC Emerald Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FTAC Emerald (EMLD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FTAC Emerald (NASDAQ: EMLD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FTAC Emerald's (EMLD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FTAC Emerald.

Q

What is the target price for FTAC Emerald (EMLD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FTAC Emerald

Q

Current Stock Price for FTAC Emerald (EMLD)?

A

The stock price for FTAC Emerald (NASDAQ: EMLD) is $9.75 last updated Today at 8:59:26 PM.

Q

Does FTAC Emerald (EMLD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FTAC Emerald.

Q

When is FTAC Emerald (NASDAQ:EMLD) reporting earnings?

A

FTAC Emerald does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FTAC Emerald (EMLD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FTAC Emerald.

Q

What sector and industry does FTAC Emerald (EMLD) operate in?

A

FTAC Emerald is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.