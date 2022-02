Emclaire Financial Corp is a financial holding company that provides a variety of financial services to individuals and businesses through its offices in Western Pennsylvania. The bank's principal business consists of attracting deposits from the general public and investing such funds in real estate loans secured by liens on the residential and commercial property, consumer loans, commercial business loans, marketable securities, and interest-earning deposits. Its primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its primary lending products are residential and commercial mortgages, commercial business loans, and consumer loans.