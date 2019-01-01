QQQ
Range
22.96 - 23.08
Vol / Avg.
2.9K/29K
Div / Yield
0.48/2.10%
52 Wk
16.68 - 23.83
Mkt Cap
275M
Payout Ratio
20.35
Open
22.98
P/E
9.91
EPS
0.57
Shares
11.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials. Industry: Banks
Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Bank offers a full range of commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, their owners, managers, and employees in the central valley area of California. It conducts a commercial banking business, which includes accepting demand, savings and time deposits and making commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also provides domestic and international wire transfer services and provides safe deposit boxes and other customary banking services. It is also engaged in internet banking which consists of inquiry, account status, bill paying, account transfers, and cash management.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5200.570 0.0500
REV18.540M18.708M168.000K

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Central Valley Community Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Central Valley Community (CVCY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Central Valley Community (NASDAQ: CVCY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Central Valley Community's (CVCY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Central Valley Community (CVCY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Central Valley Community (NASDAQ: CVCY) was reported by DA Davidson on April 16, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CVCY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Central Valley Community (CVCY)?

A

The stock price for Central Valley Community (NASDAQ: CVCY) is $23.075 last updated Today at 4:53:22 PM.

Q

Does Central Valley Community (CVCY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is Central Valley Community (NASDAQ:CVCY) reporting earnings?

A

Central Valley Community’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Central Valley Community (CVCY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Central Valley Community.

Q

What sector and industry does Central Valley Community (CVCY) operate in?

A

Central Valley Community is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.