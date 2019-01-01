Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Bank offers a full range of commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, their owners, managers, and employees in the central valley area of California. It conducts a commercial banking business, which includes accepting demand, savings and time deposits and making commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also provides domestic and international wire transfer services and provides safe deposit boxes and other customary banking services. It is also engaged in internet banking which consists of inquiry, account status, bill paying, account transfers, and cash management.