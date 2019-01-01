QQQ
Range
90.02 - 90.17
Vol / Avg.
674.6K/3.2M
Div / Yield
2.07/2.30%
52 Wk
61.64 - 90.35
Mkt Cap
11.7B
Payout Ratio
1030
Open
90.03
P/E
449.9
EPS
0.05
Shares
129.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
CyrusOne owns or operates 53 data centers, primarily in the U.S., that encompass more than 8 million net rentable square feet. It has a few properties in Europe and Asia. CyrusOne has both multitenant and single-tenant data centers, and it is primarily a wholesale provider, offering large spaces on longer-term leases. The firm has about 1,000 total customers, and cloud service providers and other information technology firms make up about half its total revenue. Its largest customer, Microsoft, accounted for over 20% of 2020 revenue, and its top 10 customers generated about 50%. After cloud providers, companies in the financial services and energy industries contributed the biggest proportions of CyrusOne's sales.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.970
REV304.560M318.400M13.840M

CyrusOne Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CyrusOne (CONE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CyrusOne's (CONE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CyrusOne (CONE) stock?

A

The latest price target for CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) was reported by TD Securities on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 90.50 expecting CONE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.42% upside). 26 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CyrusOne (CONE)?

A

The stock price for CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is $90.12 last updated Today at 3:35:40 PM.

Q

Does CyrusOne (CONE) pay a dividend?

A

The next CyrusOne (CONE) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-25.

Q

When is CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) reporting earnings?

A

CyrusOne’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is CyrusOne (CONE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CyrusOne.

Q

What sector and industry does CyrusOne (CONE) operate in?

A

CyrusOne is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.