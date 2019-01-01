QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Calima Energy
(OTCQB:CLMEF)
0.1275
0.0125[10.87%]
At close: May 13
Day High/Low0.13 - 0.13
52 Week High/Low0.12 - 0.13
Open / Close0.13 / 0.13
Float / Outstanding- / 615.1M
Vol / Avg.3K / 13K
Mkt Cap78.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.12
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Calima Energy (OTC:CLMEF), Quotes and News Summary

Calima Energy (OTC: CLMEF)

Day High/Low0.13 - 0.13
52 Week High/Low0.12 - 0.13
Open / Close0.13 / 0.13
Float / Outstanding- / 615.1M
Vol / Avg.3K / 13K
Mkt Cap78.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.12
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-
There is no Press for this Ticker
Calima Energy Ltd is an oil and gas company. The company and its subsidiaries invest in oil and gas exploration and production projects. The company primarily focuses on finding and developing new projects. Its projects include Brooks, Thorsby, and Montney.
Read More

Calima Energy Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Calima Energy (CLMEF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Calima Energy (OTCQB: CLMEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Calima Energy's (CLMEF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Calima Energy.

Q
What is the target price for Calima Energy (CLMEF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Calima Energy

Q
Current Stock Price for Calima Energy (CLMEF)?
A

The stock price for Calima Energy (OTCQB: CLMEF) is $0.1275 last updated May 13, 2022, 1:33 PM UTC.

Q
Does Calima Energy (CLMEF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Calima Energy.

Q
When is Calima Energy (OTCQB:CLMEF) reporting earnings?
A

Calima Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Calima Energy (CLMEF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Calima Energy.

Q
What sector and industry does Calima Energy (CLMEF) operate in?
A

Calima Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil & Gas E&P industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.