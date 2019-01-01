QQQ
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
CannAwake Corp, formerly Delta International Oil & Gas Inc is an independent oil and gas company. It is engaged in oil and gas concession investments, exploitation, production and exploration activities mainly in Argentina.

CannAwake Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CannAwake (CANX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CannAwake (OTCEM: CANX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CannAwake's (CANX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CannAwake.

Q

What is the target price for CannAwake (CANX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CannAwake

Q

Current Stock Price for CannAwake (CANX)?

A

The stock price for CannAwake (OTCEM: CANX) is $0.001 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 20:13:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CannAwake (CANX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CannAwake.

Q

When is CannAwake (OTCEM:CANX) reporting earnings?

A

CannAwake does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CannAwake (CANX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CannAwake.

Q

What sector and industry does CannAwake (CANX) operate in?

A

CannAwake is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.