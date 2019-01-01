QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/870.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.34 - 3.34
Mkt Cap
223.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.03
Shares
155.3M
Outstanding
Alexco Resource Corp is engaged in mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The firm's projects include Keno Hill Silver District, Flame and Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and others.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Alexco Resource Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alexco Resource (AXU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alexco Resource (AMEX: AXU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alexco Resource's (AXU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alexco Resource.

Q

What is the target price for Alexco Resource (AXU) stock?

A

The latest price target for Alexco Resource (AMEX: AXU) was reported by Roth Capital on August 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.70 expecting AXU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 156.94% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Alexco Resource (AXU)?

A

The stock price for Alexco Resource (AMEX: AXU) is $1.44 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alexco Resource (AXU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alexco Resource.

Q

When is Alexco Resource (AMEX:AXU) reporting earnings?

A

Alexco Resource’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Alexco Resource (AXU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alexco Resource.

Q

What sector and industry does Alexco Resource (AXU) operate in?

A

Alexco Resource is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.