You can purchase shares of Alexco Resource (AMEX: AXU) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Alexco Resource.
The latest price target for Alexco Resource (AMEX: AXU) was reported by Roth Capital on August 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.70 expecting AXU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 156.94% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Alexco Resource (AMEX: AXU) is $1.44 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Alexco Resource.
Alexco Resource’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Alexco Resource.
Alexco Resource is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.