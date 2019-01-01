QQQ
Range
9.72 - 9.74
Vol / Avg.
1.6K/78.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.44 - 10.2
Mkt Cap
385M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.73
P/E
-
EPS
0.01
Shares
39.5M
Outstanding
Arctos NorthStar Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Arctos NorthStar Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Arctos NorthStar (ANAC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Arctos NorthStar (NYSE: ANAC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Arctos NorthStar's (ANAC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Arctos NorthStar.

Q

What is the target price for Arctos NorthStar (ANAC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Arctos NorthStar (NYSE: ANAC) was reported by Mizuho on May 18, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ANAC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Arctos NorthStar (ANAC)?

A

The stock price for Arctos NorthStar (NYSE: ANAC) is $9.74 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:55:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Arctos NorthStar (ANAC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Arctos NorthStar.

Q

When is Arctos NorthStar (NYSE:ANAC) reporting earnings?

A

Arctos NorthStar does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Arctos NorthStar (ANAC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Arctos NorthStar.

Q

What sector and industry does Arctos NorthStar (ANAC) operate in?

A

Arctos NorthStar is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.