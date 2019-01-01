|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.220
|REV
|103.082M
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.020
|REV
|111.668M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of ALJ Regional Hldgs (NASDAQ: ALJJ) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in ALJ Regional Hldgs’s space includes: Cass Information Sys (NASDAQ:CASS), Usio (NASDAQ:USIO), OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB), GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) and Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP).
The latest price target for ALJ Regional Hldgs (NASDAQ: ALJJ) was reported by Barclays on November 21, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting ALJJ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 794.31% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for ALJ Regional Hldgs (NASDAQ: ALJJ) is $2.46 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for ALJ Regional Hldgs.
ALJ Regional Hldgs’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for ALJ Regional Hldgs.
ALJ Regional Hldgs is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.