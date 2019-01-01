QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
2.46 - 2.55
Vol / Avg.
112.3K/850.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.96 - 2.74
Mkt Cap
104.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.46
P/E
-
EPS
-0.22
Shares
42.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
ALJ Regional Holdings Inc is a holding company that operates through its subsidiaries Faneuil and Phoenix. Faneuil, which is the key revenue driver, provides call center services and back-office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services. Phoenix manufactures book components, educational materials, and related products producing value-added components, heavily illustrated books, and commercial specialty products using a broad spectrum of materials and decorative technologies.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.220
REV103.082M
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.020
REV111.668M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ALJ Regional Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ALJ Regional Hldgs (ALJJ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ALJ Regional Hldgs (NASDAQ: ALJJ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ALJ Regional Hldgs's (ALJJ) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ALJ Regional Hldgs (ALJJ) stock?

A

The latest price target for ALJ Regional Hldgs (NASDAQ: ALJJ) was reported by Barclays on November 21, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting ALJJ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 794.31% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ALJ Regional Hldgs (ALJJ)?

A

The stock price for ALJ Regional Hldgs (NASDAQ: ALJJ) is $2.46 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ALJ Regional Hldgs (ALJJ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ALJ Regional Hldgs.

Q

When is ALJ Regional Hldgs (NASDAQ:ALJJ) reporting earnings?

A

ALJ Regional Hldgs’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is ALJ Regional Hldgs (ALJJ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ALJ Regional Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does ALJ Regional Hldgs (ALJJ) operate in?

A

ALJ Regional Hldgs is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.