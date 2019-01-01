QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Aeon Global Health Corp acts as a clinical lab and healthcare services organization in the United States. It is operated as two segments: laboratory testing services (AEON) which is the key revenue driver, and web-based software (AHC). Laboratory testing services include the testing of an individual's blood, urine or saliva for the presence of drugs or chemicals and the patient's DNA profile. Web-based software provides secure web-based revenue cycle management applications and telehealth products and services that enable health care organizations to increase revenues, improve productivity, reduce costs, coordinate care for patients and enhance related administrative and clinical workflows and compliance with regulatory requirements.

Aeon Global Health Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aeon Global Health (AGHC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aeon Global Health (OTCEM: AGHC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Aeon Global Health's (AGHC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aeon Global Health.

Q

What is the target price for Aeon Global Health (AGHC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aeon Global Health

Q

Current Stock Price for Aeon Global Health (AGHC)?

A

The stock price for Aeon Global Health (OTCEM: AGHC) is $0.0003 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 17:33:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aeon Global Health (AGHC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aeon Global Health.

Q

When is Aeon Global Health (OTCEM:AGHC) reporting earnings?

A

Aeon Global Health does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aeon Global Health (AGHC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aeon Global Health.

Q

What sector and industry does Aeon Global Health (AGHC) operate in?

A

Aeon Global Health is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.