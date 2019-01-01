Aeon Global Health Corp acts as a clinical lab and healthcare services organization in the United States. It is operated as two segments: laboratory testing services (AEON) which is the key revenue driver, and web-based software (AHC). Laboratory testing services include the testing of an individual's blood, urine or saliva for the presence of drugs or chemicals and the patient's DNA profile. Web-based software provides secure web-based revenue cycle management applications and telehealth products and services that enable health care organizations to increase revenues, improve productivity, reduce costs, coordinate care for patients and enhance related administrative and clinical workflows and compliance with regulatory requirements.