Quiver Quantitative is bridging the information gap between retail investors and Wall Street, by tracking and exposing dozens of unique datasets. Check out our next-generation stock research platform at www.quiverquant.com
The Bull Case For Gartner Inc.
With Quiver Quantitative’s recent institutional holdings data, we can see that hedge funds and asset managers have been increasing their holdings in Gartner Inc. (NYSE: IT).
The Bull Case For Texas Pacific Land
With Quiver Quantitative’s recent institutional holdings data, we can see that several hedge funds and asset managers have been increasing their holdings in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE: TPL).
The Bull Case For Insperity Inc.
With Quiver Quantitative’s recent institutional holdings data, we can see that hedge funds and asset managers have been increasing their holdings in Insperity Inc. (NYSE: NSP).
The Bull Case For Landstar System Inc.
With Quiver Quantitative’s recent institutional holdings data, we can see that many hedge funds and asset managers have been increasing their holdings in Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR).
The Bull Case For Deckers Outdoor Corporation
With Quiver Quantitative’s recent institutional holdings data, we can see that several hedge funds and asset managers have been increasing their holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK).
Analysis Of IDEXX Laboratories&#39; Recent Earnings
With Quiver Quantitative’s recent institutional holdings data, we can see that hedge funds and asset managers have been increasing their holdings in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX).
The Bull Case For Ameriprise Financial
With Quiver Quantitative’s recent institutional holdings data, we can see that several hedge funds and asset managers have been increasing their holdings in Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE: AMP).
The Bull Case For Williams-Sonoma Inc.
With Quiver Quantitative’s recent institutional holdings data, we can see that hedge funds and asset managers have been increasing their holdings in Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE: WSM).
The Bull Case for Toll Brothers
With Quiver Quantitative’s recent institutional holdings data, we can see that hedge funds and asset managers have been increasing their holdings in Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL).
MercadoLibre: Analysis Of The LATAM E-Commerce Giant
With Quiver Quantitative’s recent institutional holdings data, we can see that hedge funds and asset managers have been increasing their holdings in MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI).
The Bull Case For Fortinet Inc.
With Quiver Quantitative's recent institutional holdings data, we can see that hedge funds and asset managers have been increasing their holdings in Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT).
The Bull Case For Ulta Beauty Inc.
With Quiver Quantitative’s recent institutional holdings data, we can see that many hedge funds and asset managers have increased their stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA).
Strong Mid-Cap Insider Buys: Q2 2023
Notable Insider Purchases For Q2?
How Eagle Materials Inc. Could Be Gearing Up For A Homebuilding Boom
With Quiver Quantitative’s recent institutional holdings data, we can see that many hedge funds and asset managers have increased their stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE: EXP). Firms such as ExodusPoint Capital Management, Alyeska Investment Group, and Vanguard Group have all added to their EXP positions recently.
Analyzing 13Fs: ARK Investment Management Q2 2023 Update
Today we bring you the latest update in our recurring series based on analyzing 13F filings and the latest moves of some of the world's most renowned funds and asset managers.
Carvana Might Be Beginning To Find Its Wings
With Quiver Quantitative’s recent institutional holdings data, we can see that many hedge funds and asset managers have increased their stake in Carvana (NYSE: CVNA).
The Bull Case For Robinhood
In Quiver’s recent institutional holdings data, we have seen many hedge funds and asset managers increasing their stake in Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD).
Exploring Plug Power Inc.&#39;s Growth Prospects
Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) has received a significant order for proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzers, marking a major development in the European oil and gas sector. As a leading provider of hydrogen solutions for the green hydrogen economy, Plug Power will deploy 100 megawatts (MW) of PEM electrolyzers.
Why Coinbase Has Been Spending Big On Lobbying
Cryptocurrency companies, facing challenges due to increased scrutiny from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), are intensifying their efforts in Congress to garner backing for legislation that aims to address regulatory concerns and provide clarity for the industry.

