Andre Bourque is a contributing writer for Benzinga with a column focused on AI trends, news, and apps. He is an AI marketing strategist, the Head of AI Partnerships for FashioNXT Fashion Week, and the founder of Ketamine Marketing Pros, a digital ma...
From Chips to Clinics: More AI Startups Securing Millions Including Y Combinator's Latest AI Ventures
While some critics warn of an impending AI bubble reminiscent of past market crashes, the AI industry remains a magnet for substantial investment.
Early-Stage AI Startups Attract Seed Capital As Market Confidence Grows
AI seed funding surges as startups solve real-world problems. NVIDIA leads strategic investments, fueling practical AI in business & tech
How NLP And AI Are Redefining Search, And Why Investors Should Pay Attention
Discover how NLP and AI are impacting search, changing SEO best practices, and how investors can take advantage of these technologies.
From Senior Living to Social Media, Massive Funding Rounds Signal AI's Mainstream Breakthrough
AI startups attract over $1.5B in recent funding rounds, signaling rapid growth across infrastructure, healthcare, and enterprise sectors.
The Essential Playbook For AI Infrastructure Investment: 3 ETFs To Watch
Explore investment strategies, risks, and growth opportunities in the dynamic AI infrastructure space — plus 3 ETFs to watch.
From Physics To Pickaxes: AI Startups See Surging Investment
Discover how AI startups are attracting record funding and transforming sales, consulting, consumer advocacy, and even physics.
Hollywood Takes On China's MiniMax: An AI Copyright Clash Investors Shouldn't Ignore
Content creators are actively responding to copyright infringements. See why investors should pay attention to legal actions in this space.
AI Funding Landscape On Fire: Over $11.4 Billion Spanning Nuclear and Consumer to Data
Explore the booming AI funding landscape—over $11.4B invested in enterprise, healthcare, consumer and developer AI tools in 2025.
The AI Gold Rush Continues: Over $13.5B Invested In Recent Deals
Over $13.5B invested in AI: Key funding rounds, biotech, enterprise AI, and next-gen AI-powered startups.
AI Isn't The Next Dot-Com Bubble - Here's Why
Here's why today's AI boom stands apart from the dot-com bust—exploring key differences, risks, and economic impact.
Over $120 Million Pours Into AI Startups Across New Frontiers
Over $120M flows into AI startups, driving breakthroughs in healthcare, enterprise solutions, and next-gen AI technologies.
Big Money Moves: Latest Trends In AI Funding And Acquisitions
The latest AI funding trends shaping enterprise and financial services, and innovative specialized AI assistants.
Latest AI Funding And Acquisition Deals Spotlight Innovation, Growth, And Faster Time-To-Market
Discover the latest AI company funding, acquisitions, and innovations driving growth across productivity, web agents, and specialized AI.
From Coffee Service To Supply Chains: Exciting Opportunities In The AI Robotics Market
Explore the latest trends and innovations in AI robotics, from industrial automation to supply chain and service robots.
AI Valuations Rise Amid Rapid Follow-On Fundraising Rounds
AI companies are raising follow-on rounds in just 6–12 months, rapidly boosting valuations that typically take years to grow.
From Double-Entry To Deep Learning: The Transformation Of Accounting In The AI Age
AI and automation are transforming accounting, from double-entry to deep learning in the modern financial landscape.
From Submarines To Spreadsheets, Billions Flow Into Global AI Startups
From data to decisions, AI funding surges worldwide—transforming industries, enterprises, and untapped markets.
Over $500 Million Pours Into AI Startups While Acquisition Activity Accelerates
AI funding surges: Over $500M invested in startups, major deals for Ambience Healthcare, Armada AI, and more.
The Latest Wave of AI Investments and Acquisitions: Perplexity AI Secures Landmark Funding As Amazon And Stripe Make Moves
Latest AI news: Funding surges, key acquisitions by Amazon & Stripe, and major moves from startups like Perplexity AI & BrightAI.
AI Funding Frenzy: Investors Pour Nearly $100M Into Generative Tool, Advertising, Finance Companies
Explore the AI funding boom as investors pour nearly $100M into next-gen startups revolutionizing finance, creativity, and productivity.

