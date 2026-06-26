That slide has translated into an estimated paper loss of roughly $766 million for Trump, who remains the beneficial owner of approximately 114.7 million DJT shares through the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust.

Trump’s Billion-Dollar Stake Shrinks

Trump controls about 52% of Trump Media through a revocable trust, in which he is the sole beneficiary. His eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., serves as trustee and exercises voting and investment authority over the shares.

At DJT’s Jan. 2 closing price of $13.77, Trump’s stake was worth approximately $1.58 billion. With the stock now trading at $7.09, that holding is valued at about $813 million.

While the losses remain unrealized unless shares are sold, the decline has erased roughly three-quarters of a billion dollars from the value of Trump’s publicly disclosed stake this year.

The company’s ownership structure has also evolved since its public listing in 2024. Trump’s ownership has declined from roughly 57% to about 52% following dilution and other corporate actions, though he remains by far the company’s largest shareholder.

Nearly $2 Billion In Market Value Erased

The stock’s decline has weighed on the company’s overall valuation as well.

With approximately 276.95 million shares outstanding, Trump Media’s market capitalization has fallen from about $3.81 billion at the beginning of the year to roughly $1.96 billion today, wiping out nearly $1.85 billion in shareholder value.

Although Trump’s trust owns more than 114 million shares, the company’s public float stands at about 159.58 million shares, leaving a relatively limited supply of stock available for public trading.

Charts Show Bears Still In Control

The technical picture remains weak.

Chart created using Benzinga Pro

DJT continues to trade below its eight-day, 20-day, 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages, which currently sit at $7.80, $8.23, $8.70 and $11.88, respectively. The alignment of those moving averages points to a sustained downtrend, with each serving as potential resistance should the stock attempt to rebound.

Momentum indicators also remain cautious. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering near 35, suggesting the stock is approaching oversold territory but has yet to reach levels that typically signal capitulation. Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator remains below its signal line, indicating bearish momentum is still intact.

The stock has also fallen steadily throughout the year, with no meaningful increase in buying volume, suggesting investors have yet to step in aggressively despite DJT trading at its lowest levels of 2026.

For now, both the charts and the shrinking value of Trump’s stake underscore the scale of the selloff facing Trump Media shareholders this year.

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