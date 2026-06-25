Micron Vs. Western Digital Vs. SanDisk: Which AI Memory Stock Looks Best After Massive 2026 Rallies?

Yet while SanDisk has delivered the biggest gains, Micron still appears to be the cheapest of the three on several valuation metrics.

SanDisk Leads The Rally, But Micron Isn’t Far Behind

SanDisk has been the standout performer, soaring over 600% year-to-date (YTD), more than doubling the gains posted by Micron (~255%) and Western Digital (~260%).

The technical picture reflects that leadership.

Chart created using Benzinga Pro

SanDisk trades comfortably above its 20-day, 50-day and 200-day moving averages, confirming a strong long-term uptrend. Its RSI sits near 64, suggesting bullish momentum without yet entering overbought territory, while the MACD (moving average convergence/divergence) remains in positive territory despite showing signs of moderating momentum.

Chart created using Benzinga Pro

Micron and Western Digital also remain firmly bullish. Both stocks trade well above their key moving averages after recent breakouts to fresh highs.

Chart created using Benzinga Pro

Micron’s RSI is around 65, while Western Digital’s is near 66, indicating healthy buying pressure.

All three charts continue to display bullish moving-average alignment, with the 20-day average above the 50-day, and the 50-day above the 200-day—a classic technical sign of an established uptrend.

Micron Looks Cheapest On Valuation

Despite posting one of the strongest rallies in the semiconductor sector, Micron still trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of just 9.1, well below Western Digital’s 33.8 and SanDisk’s 29.6, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Micron also carries the lowest trailing valuation metrics across the group, with a 23.7x trailing P/E per Benzinga Pro, 13.2x price-to-sales ratio and 17.0x enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple.

Western Digital trades at 38.5x earnings and 29.0x EV/EBITDA, while SanDisk commands the richest valuation at 65.4x trailing earnings and nearly 52x EV/EBITDA.

That gap extends to growth-adjusted valuation. Micron’s 0.31 PEG ratio is significantly below Western Digital’s 0.57, suggesting investors are paying less for each unit of expected earnings growth.

Momentum Vs. Value

The comparison leaves investors with two distinct ways to play the AI memory boom.

SanDisk remains the market’s momentum leader, backed by the strongest price action of the group. Western Digital has largely matched Micron’s stock performance but trades at meaningfully higher valuation multiples.

Micron, meanwhile, offers a different proposition. The stock continues to trade in a strong technical uptrend while carrying the lowest forward earnings multiple among the three, making it the value play in a sector where investors have largely been willing to pay premium prices for AI exposure.

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