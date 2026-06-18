The announcement sent Intel shares sharply higher (12%+ by 6:20 AM EST) in premarket trading, extending what has already been one of the stock market’s most dramatic rallies.

Intel shares have gained more than 200% year-to-date and are up more than 460% over the past year as investors increasingly view the company as a central beneficiary of efforts to rebuild America’s semiconductor manufacturing base.

Trump Highlights Intel’s Transformation

Trump used the post to defend his administration’s support of Intel, arguing that previous administrations allowed semiconductor manufacturing capacity to migrate overseas.

“The Technology the World relies on was invented in America,” Trump wrote, adding that Apple had agreed to partner with Intel on chip design and manufacturing efforts in the United States.

The president also claimed the U.S. government received a 10% stake in Intel in exchange for assistance provided to the company, saying that stake has appreciated substantially alongside Intel’s soaring market value. The comments add another layer to a semiconductor reshoring narrative that has become one of the market’s most powerful investment themes over the past year.

For investors, the biggest takeaway may be Apple’s reported involvement. Apple has long been viewed as one of the world’s most influential chip customers, and any deeper collaboration with Intel could strengthen confidence in the company’s manufacturing ambitions.

Intel Stock Chart Remains Firmly Bullish

While Trump’s comments provided the catalyst, Intel stock’s technical setup suggests momentum had already been building.

Chart created using Benzinga Pro

Intel stock recently pushed to fresh highs near the $131 level and continues to trade comfortably above its major moving averages. Intel’s 20-day moving average sits around $116.19, while its 50-day and 200-day moving averages are near $101.37 and $55.23, respectively.

The alignment of those moving averages remains bullish, with shorter-term averages holding above longer-term trend lines.

Momentum indicators also appear supportive. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence, or MACD, is positive and has recently reflected consolidating earlier this month, a signal many traders interpret as evidence of strengthening upward momentum.

Meanwhile, Intel’s Relative Strength Index sits near 63. While elevated, the reading remains below the traditional overbought threshold of 70, suggesting the stock has not yet reached the kind of extreme levels that often precede profit-taking.

What Investors Are Watching Next

Intel’s rally is increasingly being driven by more than just earnings expectations.

Investors are betting on a broader transformation that positions the company at the center of America’s semiconductor strategy. Trump’s latest comments involving Apple, Nvidia and domestic chip production only reinforce that narrative.

Source: TradingView

From a technical perspective, the stock’s ability to break to new highs while maintaining healthy momentum indicators suggests bulls remain in control. Some technical traders are targeting the $175 area based on a measured-move analysis of the stock’s recent bull-flag pattern. While technical targets are not predictions, reaching that level would represent roughly 45% upside from current trading levels near $121.

For now, Intel investors appear focused on one question: whether the company’s manufacturing resurgence is only getting started.

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