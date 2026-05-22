Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) is trading higher on Friday. There is a chance the uptrend continues.

We have made Rigetti the Stock of the Day. The shares may be breaking a resistance level. This could be a bullish dynamic that can set the stage for a move higher.

Successful traders know that in the financial markets, certain price levels have more importance than others. Sometimes they know why the price is important, and sometimes they do not.

But they know that if they can recognize these levels, it can lead to profits.

As you can see on the chart, $21.35 has been important for Regetti. It has been both support and resistance.

In late 2024 the shares were in an uptrend. It ended around $21.35. The reversal off of this level made it an important one.

When the stock fell, many people who sold shares thought they had made a good decision. But when the resistance broke, and the price went higher, they decided that selling was a mistake.

They also decided that if they could eventually do so, they would repurchase their shares at their sale prices. So when the price dropped back to this price in December 2025, they placed buy orders.

These orders formed support.

When this support broke in January, many of the traders and investors who bought shares at the support regretted doing so. They decided to hold onto their losing positions, but they also decided to sell at breakeven if possible.

When Rigetti rallied back to $21.35, they placed sell orders. This created resistance.

Now this resistance may be breaking. This means the sellers who created it have left the market. Buyers may have to push the price higher to draw sellers into the market. This could force Regetti into an uptrend.

Good traders know that when stocks reach important price levels, they tend to break through them or reverse. They typically don't go sideways. This price action creates profit opportunities.

RGTI Price Action: Rigetti Computing shares were up 15.37% at $25.42 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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