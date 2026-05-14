But the rally may soon end. This is why we have made Ford our Stock of the Day.

As you can see on the chart, last February the shares were in an uptrend. There were more shares to be bought than there were for sale.

Buyers were forced to pay premiums and outbid each other to draw sellers off the sidelines. This put the shares into an uptrend.

But things changed when the rally reached levels around $14.25.

Sellers flooded the market. Buyers could acquire all the shares they wished to without pushing the price any higher, and the rally ended.

Then the tide turned.

There were more shares for sale than there were to be bought. Sellers were forced to undercut each other to draw buyers back into the market. This forced the price lower.

When this happened, many of the investors and traders who bought shares at around $14.25 decided that their decision to do so was a mistake. But they also decided they would hold onto their losing positions.

If they eventually could sell at breakeven, they would.

This means that if the current rally gets back to levels around $14.25, these remorseful buyers will be placing sell orders. If there is a large quantity of these orders, it will create resistance at the level again.

Those who wish to buy would be able to acquire all the shares they wish without having to push the price any higher. This can result in the rally stalling or maybe even ending around the $14.25 level.

Sometimes, traders and investors have a hard time deciding where to sell their positions. If a stock reaches a former resistance level, it may encounter resistance again. This could be a logical place to have a selling target.

F Price Action: Ford Motor shares were up 6.71% at $14.48 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock is approaching its 52-week high of $14.79, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Shutterstock