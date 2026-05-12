Chart created using Benzinga Pro

Shares of QUBT rallied Tuesday pre-market, pushing above the closely watched 200-day moving average for the first time in months as investors piled back into quantum-computing names.

The breakout comes amid a broader rally across the sector, with traders increasingly searching for the next AI-adjacent theme after Nvidia Corp-led (NASDAQ:NVDA) infrastructure plays dominated much of the past year.

But the bigger story may be what management is now saying behind the scenes.

From Quantum Experiment To Quantum Manufacturing?

On Quantum Computing's latest earnings call, CEO Yuping Huang repeatedly emphasized scalability and commercialization rather than pure research milestones — a notable shift for a sector long associated with futuristic promises and limited revenue.

"We chose our gate-based approach to be scalable," Huang said while discussing the company's roadmap toward room-temperature quantum systems.

The company also discussed plans for a larger "Fab 2" manufacturing facility designed to support higher-volume production, with Huang saying the site would be "where quantum manufacturing becomes scalable."

That messaging appears to be resonating with traders.

QUBT Technical Breakout Draws Momentum Traders

QUBT's move above the 200-day moving average is significant because many technical traders view the level as the dividing line between long-term downtrends and emerging bullish phases.

The rally comes as Wall Street increasingly views quantum computing as a potential "next wave" AI infrastructure trade — especially as investors search for emerging technologies tied to high-performance computing, cybersecurity, and advanced data-center demand.

Quantum Computing reported first-quarter revenue of $3.7 million, up sharply year-over-year following acquisitions and foundry expansion efforts, though the company remains unprofitable as it ramps investment in manufacturing and engineering capabilities.

Photo: Shutterstock AI