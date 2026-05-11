Circle Stock Is Flashing 2 Bullish Signals At Once

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CRCL stock has surged more than 36% over the past year and are now approaching a closely watched Golden Cross formation, where the 50-day moving average rises above the 200-day moving average — a signal many technical traders view as bullish momentum confirmation.

The setup is particularly notable because the stock still remains well below its 52-week high near $299 despite staging a sharp rebound from earlier lows.

CRCL: Technical Momentum Builds

The technical picture has improved significantly in recent weeks.

CRCL's shorter-term moving averages have already turned upward, while momentum indicators including MACD (moving average convergence/divergence) have strengthened alongside rising volume activity. The stock has also reclaimed key medium-term moving averages after spending much of the earlier year under pressure.

That improving chart structure arrives as stablecoin activity inside Circle's ecosystem continues expanding rapidly.

USDC Growth Accelerates

While Circle reported earnings Monday morning, the bigger story for many investors may be the underlying network growth rather than the quarter itself.

USDC circulation climbed 28% year-over-year to $77 billion during the quarter, while on-chain transaction volume surged 263% to $21.5 trillion. Reserve income also rose 17% year-over-year as stablecoin adoption continued expanding.

The combination matters because Circle stock increasingly trades as both a crypto infrastructure stock and a proxy for broader stablecoin adoption.

For traders, that combination of strengthening fundamentals and improving technicals may be putting Circle back on the radar.

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