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That tension is where the real story begins.

Billionaire Bet Vs Market Reaction

As of the fourth quarter of 2025, Philippe Laffont of Coatue Management boosted its Netflix stake by over 75% to roughly 10.8 million shares, building a position worth around $1 billion.

He was buying into strength. The market is now reacting to uncertainty.

That sets up a sharp contrast: Conviction buying vs panic selling.

Chart created using Benzinga Pro

Technical Breakdown Or Support Test

Netflix entered earnings as a crowded winner, up 18% YTD and 14% in a month. The sell-off has pushed the stock below the key $100–$105 zone, an area that now flips from support to resistance, where major moving averages converge.

Momentum has cooled, not collapsed. RSI (relative strength index) has reset, and MACD (moving average convergence/divergence) still holds a positive bias.

This looks less like a breakdown — and more like a decision point.

Growth Solid, Margins In Focus

The earnings miss wasn't about demand. Revenue beat expectations.

The issue is cost.

Rising content amortization is now pressuring margins, and in a market chasing operating leverage, Netflix's model suddenly looks heavier.

Positioning Battle Ahead

This is no longer a one-way trade.

If support holds, the setup favors a post-earnings bounce. If it breaks, a crowded unwind could accelerate.

Netflix isn't just reacting to guidance. It's testing whether smart money — or the market — blinks first.

Photo: FP Creative Stock / Shutterstock