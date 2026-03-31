Brand Engagement Network Stock Jumps On Strong Balance Sheet Update

The company generated $6.17 million in cash from financing activities. It included $4.47 million from warrant exercises and $1.52 million from a stock purchase agreement.

The company also received $183,895 from a SEPA arrangement before its termination.

It also recorded approximately $95,065 in vendor credits and settlements and completed $787,469 in debt-to-equity conversions, all of which were non-cash.

The company disclosed the update under Regulation FD and noted that the figures are preliminary, unaudited, and subject to change as part of its financial reporting process.

Short Interest

Short interest in Brand Engagement Network declined in the latest reporting period, dropping from 724.24K to 599.99K shares, representing 12.77% of the float.

At the current average daily volume of 1.64 million shares, it would take about one day for short sellers to cover their positions.

Technical Analysis

The stock is currently trading 9.8% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) but is 116.2% above its 100-day SMA, demonstrating longer-term strength. Shares have increased by 894.19% over the past 12 months and are currently closer to their 52-week highs than their lows.

The RSI is at 48.89, which is considered neutral territory. Meanwhile, MACD is at 1.9274, below its signal line at 3.2722, indicating bearish pressure on the stock.

The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $40.00

: $40.00 Key Support: $33.50

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

The countdown is on: Brand Engagement Network is set to report earnings on April 14, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : -$1.40 (Up from -$5.20)

: -$1.40 (Up from -$5.20) Revenue Estimate: 30 cents million (Up from $0.00 million)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Brand Engagement Network, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Bullish (Score: 99.96) — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Brand Engagement Network’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-driven story, indicating strong performance relative to the market.

BNAI Stock Price Activity: Brand Engagement Network shares were up 7.49% at $36.76 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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