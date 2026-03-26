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Warren Buffett is a billionaire investor and philanthropist who serves as the CEO and chairman of Berkshire Hathaway. New York, US - 23 Apr 2025
March 26, 2026 11:26 AM 3 min read

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Faces The Dreaded Death Cross—Is Too Much Apple The Problem?

Chart created using Benzinga Pro

And one name sits at the center of that conversation: Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

A Portfolio Built On One Giant

Apple accounts for roughly 23% of Berkshire's equity portfolio — by far its largest position.

That concentration has worked for years. Apple delivered consistent cash flows, buybacks, and steady appreciation — fitting neatly into Buffett's playbook of owning high-quality businesses for the long term.

But in today's market, that exposure cuts both ways.

Because while Apple remains a dominant franchise, it's not the part of the market driving outsized returns right now.

The Bigger Issue Isn't Just Apple

Look beyond Apple, and a pattern emerges.

Berkshire's portfolio is still heavily tilted toward:

What's missing? Meaningful exposure to:

  • AI infrastructure
  • high-growth tech
  • defense and space — the current momentum trades

In a market where leadership has narrowed sharply around AI, that positioning matters.

When Diversification Becomes A Drag

The irony is hard to miss.

Berkshire was designed to be diversified — a portfolio that could perform across cycles. But in a market dominated by a handful of themes, diversification can start to look like underexposure.

That's where the Death Cross becomes more than just a technical signal. It reflects a deeper reality:

Berkshire isn't broken — it's just out of sync with where returns are coming from right now.

The Apple Question

So is Apple the problem? Not exactly.

If anything, Apple is the lens. Its outsized weight makes Berkshire more sensitive to a single stock, but it also highlights a broader issue — the rest of the portfolio isn't positioned to offset shifts in market leadership.

And that's the real tension.

Because as long as the market continues to reward AI-driven growth, Berkshire's more traditional mix may continue to lag — regardless of how strong its underlying businesses remain.

Photo: Shutterstock

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