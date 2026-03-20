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Because while the technology narrative is accelerating, ISRG stock just sent a very different signal: a Death Cross.

That's when the short-term (50-day) moving average drops below the long-term (200-day) one—a classic sign that momentum has turned bearish.

Breakthrough Product + Breaking Trend

On the surface, nothing looks broken.

Intuitive Surgical has been rolling out its next-gen da Vinci 5 system, a platform that reportedly delivers 10,000x more computing power, enabling real-time analytics and more advanced surgical precision. That's exactly the kind of upgrade you'd expect to benefit from the broader AI and robotics wave.

The company has also continued to beat earnings expectations, reinforcing the strength of demand for robotic-assisted surgery.

And yet, the stock is down double digits year-to-date and has now slipped into a technically weaker trend.

That disconnect is the story.

When Expectations Reset, Charts Confirm

The turning point wasn't a collapse in the business—it was a shift in expectations.

Management's 2026 procedure growth outlook of 13%–15% came in just below what the market had quietly priced in. Not a miss, but not enough to justify a premium multiple near 60x earnings either.

That's where the pressure builds.

High-multiple stocks like ISRG don't just need growth—they need acceleration. When that slows, even slightly, the price can follow. The recent death cross suggests that this isn't just a short-term dip, but a potential confirmation of that shift in momentum.

Fundamentals Vs Momentum

That leaves Intuitive Surgical in an unusual position.

On one side: a category leader in a fast-growing robotics market, with strong products, consistent execution, and improving technology.

On the other: a chart that's signaling caution, with momentum turning negative after months of underperformance.

Wall Street has started to call this a potential "buy the dip" setup. The chart, at least for now, isn't so sure.

And that's the tension.

In a market driven as much by momentum as fundamentals, ISRG stock is now sitting right at the intersection of both.

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