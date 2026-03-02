As the U.S. and Israel’s war with Iran widens, Palantir Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PLTR) stock spiked roughly 4% premarket by 6 a.m. on Monday, extending what traders often call the stock's "war trade."

It's a familiar reflex. Palantir's AI-driven defense platforms make it a natural geopolitical hedge. But this time, the technical backdrop is different.

PLTR Stock Chart Confirms A Death Cross

PLTR stock closed Friday at $137.20 — down 18.27% year to date and off more than 7% in the past month. While it's still up over 64% in the past year, momentum has clearly cooled from the $207.52 52-week high.

The 50-day moving average has crossed below the 200-day — a confirmed ‘Death Cross‘.

That signal marks a shift in intermediate trend. It doesn't guarantee further downside, but it suggests rallies may face heavier resistance unless buyers step in with conviction.

The RSI (relative strength index) at about 48 sits near neutral territory, not oversold. The MACD (moving average convergence/divergence) indicator is attempting to curl higher, but momentum remains fragile.

War Profiteering

Palantir plays a major role in supplying AI-powered defense and intelligence software to the U.S. during times of war, and stands to benefit from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Palantir’s co-founder Joe Lonsdale indicated last June that he was “excited” about Iran.

If PLTR stock can reclaim key moving averages and build higher lows, bulls regain control. If not, this 4% pop risks becoming another headline-driven bounce inside a cooling trend.

Palantir thrives when volatility rises. But charts don't campaign — they confirm.

It’s worth noting that several top Trump appointees have substantial stock holdings in defense tech firms, such as Palantir, including Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller.

