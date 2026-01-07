Oracle Corp's (NYSE:ORCL) chart just turned awkward — and the timing couldn't be worse.

The tech company’s stock printed a death cross, with its 50-day moving average slipping below the 200-day, a technical setup traders associate with fading momentum rather than quick reversals.

Shares are hovering near $193, down sharply from the $345 52-week high and off more than 12% over the past month.

The Tape Is Rolling Over

The short-term picture isn't doing Oracle any favors. The stock is trading below its eight-day and 20-day SMAs (simple moving averages), while both the 50-day ($215.84) and 200-day ($216.02) sit well overhead — classic overhead resistance.

Momentum confirms the softness: the MACD (moving average convergence/divergence) indicator at a negative 6.03 points to accelerating downside pressure, while the RSI (relative strength index) near 42 shows the stock hasn't reached oversold territory yet.

Translation: sellers may not be done.

Big Money Isn't Panicking — Yet

That's where the hedge fund angle complicates the story. Ken Fisher, through Fisher Asset Management, owns roughly 9 million shares, and thanks to an average buy price near $56, he's still sitting on triple-digit gains. For him, this drawdown is noise.

Others don't have the same cushion. Cliff Asness' AQR and Philippe Laffont's Coatue both added to Oracle in the third quarter, with average prices closer to current levels. With the stock now below key trend lines, those positions are testing patience rather than printing profits.

Crowded Confidence Meets A Weak Chart

Oracle remains a long-term enterprise software heavyweight, but the chart is sending a near-term warning. Death crosses don't predict fundamentals — they reflect timing. And right now, timing is working against the bulls.

Hedge fund heavyweights may still believe in Oracle's long-term story, but the technicals are flashing caution. Whether you're Ken Griffin watching from afar or investors already in the name, the message from the chart is the same: respect the tape — especially when momentum turns south.