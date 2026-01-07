Within the first week of 2026, the S&P 500 leaderboard has already delivered a surprise. Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) has quietly muscled its way into the top year-to-date performers, up more than 20% in just three trading days, and the technicals suggest the move may not be a fluke.

Zoom out, and you’ll see that MRNA stock has been declining for the past four years. A golden cross on the chart suggests it has finally broken the curse.

Moderna's rally has been technical first, narrative second. The stock printed a golden cross, with its 50-day moving average crossing above the 200-day — a signal traders often associate with trend reversals rather than short-term bounces. Importantly, this crossover didn't happen at stretched levels.

MRNA is trading around $35.66, still well below its 52-week high of $48.92, giving the setup room to breathe.

Momentum indicators are lining up. The RSI (relative strength index) near 69 shows strong buying interest without yet tipping decisively into overbought territory. Meanwhile, MACD (moving average convergence/divergence) indicator at 1.54 confirms upside momentum is accelerating rather than fading.

Short-term averages are cleanly stacked above longer-term ones. The eight-day and 20-day SMAs are both above $31, reinforcing near-term trend strength.

Why the Timing Matters

What makes the move stand out is the timing. This isn't a late-cycle breakout after months of chasing. Moderna is emerging at a moment when investors are likely reshuffling portfolios or selectively rotating into names that were discounted in 2024 and 2025.

Even after this burst, the stock remains closer to its $22.29 52-week low than its highs — a fact technical traders rarely ignore.

In a market where it's only been three trading days and leadership is still forming, Moderna's Golden Cross puts it firmly on the early-2026 watchlist. If momentum holds, this could be less about a dead-cat bounce — and more about a trend trying to reassert itself.