Meta Stock Forms First Death Cross Since May — Is The AI High Finally Wearing Off?

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) just logged its first Death Cross since May, injecting fresh doubt into a stock that had previously powered through every dip on AI excitement. With META stock hovering near $645, the 50-day moving average has crossed below the 200-day — a classic momentum warning that suggests the rally is losing oxygen.

Meta is still up around 8% this year, but the last six months have carved out a quieter, more hesitant trajectory.

META Stock Chart: Trend Lines Flash Caution

Short-term indicators aren't helping the mood. The eight-day SMA at $655.07 remains trapped beneath the longer-term averages, while the 20-day at $630.25 offers the closest technical support if selling deepens.

MACD (moving average convergence/divergence) sits at a negative 0.78, signaling fading momentum, and RSI (relative strength index) at 48.57 reflects a market that isn't panicking but isn't eager to step in aggressively either. For a stock that spent most of the year leading the megacap charge, the cooling of these signals feels notable.

META’s AI Trade Shows Fatigue

The fundamentals remain intact: Meta continues to lean into AI infrastructure, stabilize Reels engagement, and squeeze harder on efficiency.

But the broader sentiment has shifted. Investors appear more selective about AI winners as megacap tech cools, and Meta's recent drift suggests that expectations may have run ahead of the near-term catalysts.

The chart, for now, is sending a softer message than the story.

Key Levels Dictate The Next Move

All eyes turn to the $630–$650 zone. A decisive bounce could neutralize the Death Cross quickly, especially if broader tech stabilizes. But a breakdown risks converting a technical red flag into a mini-trend, putting Meta in the unfamiliar position of defending support rather than breaking resistance.

The AI high isn't gone — it's just being tested.

