Top 2 Real Estate Stocks That May Collapse This Month

As of Dec. 8, 2025, two stocks in the real estate sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR)

On Dec. 4, Keybanc analyst Todd M. Thomas maintained Ventas with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $70 to $85. The company's stock gained around 6% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $81.26.

RSI Value: 73.1

73.1 VTR Price Action: Shares of Ventas rose 0.2% to close at $80.61 on Friday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 79.57 Momentum score with Value at 14.29.

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

On Dec. 1, OUTFRONT named Twitter veteran Stacy Minero as new chief marketing & experience officer. “Stacy brings deep expertise in brand building and cross-platform storytelling to the team, along with a sharp understanding of how media, marketing, and technology intersect to shape modern brands,” said Nick Brien, CEO of OUTFRONT. “Her unique background will accelerate OUTFRONT’s leadership in IRL marketing and strengthen how we help brands show up in culture, connect with communities, and create the kinds of real-world moments that matter.” The company's stock gained around 16% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $23.57.

RSI Value: 72.2

72.2 OUT Price Action: Shares of Outfront Media rose 1.4% to close at $23.31 on Friday.

