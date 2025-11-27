Is Jim Cramer Calling Boeing's Bottom — Or Is The Stock Just Running On Pentagon Propellant?

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) finally strung together a green day on Wednesday — and Jim Cramer jumped in with a bold call. "I am really starting to lean on Boeing for a monstrous 2026," he posted on X, as BA stock closed up about 2.5% around $187.

But after a month-long 18% skid that left the stock bruised and sentiment fractured, traders are split: was this a real inflection, or just a defense-fueled head fake?

Track BA stock here.

$7B In Military Wins Turn Bearish Momentum

The spark was clear: Boeing secured more than $7 billion in new U.S. defense deals — the most decisive positive news the stock has seen in weeks. A $4.7 billion AH-64E Apache contract includes 96 helicopters for Poland, extending production in Mesa, Arizona into the next decade. A separate $2.47 billion award for 15 KC-46A Pegasus tankers runs deliveries through 2029, offering rare supply-chain stability after years of turbulence.

That backlog visibility is exactly what Boeing bulls have been waiting for — predictable revenue that doesn't rely on commercial jet timing or certification drama.

Charts Nears Oversold — But Not Out Of Trouble

Chart created using Benzinga Pro

Technically, Boeing is sitting below almost every major moving average (50-day: $206.90; 200-day: $201.04). The RSI at 36.77 is on the verge of being oversold, and even purist traders see room for a reflex rally. With shares sitting closer to the 52-week low ($128.88) than the high ($242.69), dip-hunters have begun circling for asymmetry.

Starliner Cuts Keep A Ceiling On Sentiment

The win streak hit turbulence when NASA reduced Boeing's Starliner crew missions from six to four, pushing the next launch to cargo-only in April 2026, following thruster issues and a forced reliance on SpaceX to return astronauts. Contract value now sits near $3.73 billio, highlighting reputational and financial drag.

So the trade now? Defense is the engine. Space is the anchor. Commercial is the wild card.

Cramer may be betting on a "monstrous 2026," but the market still wants proof that this bounce is something more than Pentagon adrenaline — and that Boeing can climb back above its own moving averages before the bulls declare victory.

