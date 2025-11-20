Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) shares are trading lower on Thursday. Some analysts believe the reversal in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) after its strong earnings report is the reason for the move.

There is a price level at which many traders will place sell orders if the stock reaches it. If there are enough of these orders, it will form resistance and could put a ceiling over the price. This is why Applied Digital is our Stock of the Day.

Many traders fail because they don't have a well-defined strategy. They have no rules or parameters that define where they will enter and exit positions.

And if this is the case, they are just guessing.

This can lead to failure. If a trader is guessing, it will be hard for them to manage their emotions, and this will lead to bad decisions.

Part of an effective strategy is to recognize which price levels are important for a stock and use them as targets. A possible example of this can be seen on the chart of Applied Digital.

When the stock was trending lower, some traders decided to wait until the shares reached $21.50 before buying. They could see there was support at this level, and they knew that there could be support at former support levels.

People who sold in October at this price regretted doing so when the stock rallied. When it fell back to $21.50, they placed buy orders. The large amount of these orders formed support.

Now these traders are looking for a place to sell. Some will have their targets around $30.70. As you can see, this level has been support, and support levels can convert into resistance.

Some of the people who bought shares around this price regretted doing so when the price fell. Many decided to sell if they could eventually do so at breakeven. This means there may be resistance $30.70 if these regretful buyers place sell orders there.

If there are a large number of them, it could put a top on the price. This would be a logical place to sell.

Many traders lose money because they guess. Successful traders have well-defined exit and entry strategies.

Photo: PJ McDonnell / Shutterstock