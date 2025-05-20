Trading in shares of Microsoft Corporation MSFT is quiet Tuesday. It is consolidating after its recent historic move higher. The stock has gained more than 30% since the April lows.

Microsoft is the biggest company in the market, and continued bullish action here could pull the broader market to new all-time highs. That’s why Benzinga has made it our Stock of the Day.

Many traders and investors are still cautious about the market. This is despite the fact that the rally that began in early April has been historic. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY is up more than 20% since then and is only about 3% from making a new all-time high.

Microsoft is the most valuable publicly traded company, accounting for 6.7% of the S&P 500's total market capitalization.

Read Also: Magnificent 7 Stun The Street With Best Earnings Beat Since 2021

The chart shows that since breaking the resistance around the $445 level, the stock has made a rapid move higher. Breaking a resistance level can be a bullish dynamic for a stock, and that was the case here.

When a stock trends higher, it's because there are more shares to be bought than there are to be sold. Those who wish to buy are forced to outbid each other and pay higher prices to draw sellers into the market.

At resistance levels there is enough, or more than enough supply to fill all of the demand. This is why rallies stall or end when they reach resistance.

Sometimes when a stock gets to resistance, the buyers eventually overpower the sellers. The resistance ‘breaks' and the stock forms a new uptrend. That's what happened with Microsoft.

Now the stock is getting close to the $465 level. This was the all-time high in July 2024. If Microsoft can break the resistance at this level, there is a good chance that it pulls the broader market to new all-time highs as well.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock