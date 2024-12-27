Gold Mining Leaders Barrick, Newmont Sink Deeper As Death Cross Looms

Zinger Key Points
- Barrick Gold and Newmont hit a Death Cross, signaling bearish momentum as miners struggle amid weak gold prices.
- Strong U.S. dollar and rising yields overshadow safe-haven demand, pressuring GOLD and NEM stocks further.
The glitter of gold is losing its luster for two mining giants, Barrick Gold Corp GOLD and Newmont Corp NEM, as both stocks have hit a technical Death Cross—a bearish signal when the 50-day moving average falls below the 200-day moving average.
For those betting on these miners to sparkle, the charts suggest the treasure hunt may be on pause.
Barrick Gold Stock: Treading Below The Glitter Line
Barrick Gold’s stock is down 11.97% year-to-date, with its recent performance offering little reason to cheer. The stock sits at $15.65, below its 20-day ($16.53) and 50-day ($17.86) simple moving averages.
While its relative strength index at 34.24 suggests it's approaching oversold territory, the MACD indicator, at a negative 0.61 confirms the bearish sentiment.
Adding a flicker of hope, GOLD’s eight-day SMA ($15.64) provides a faint bullish signal as the stock barely clings to this short-term moving average.
But let's not get ahead of ourselves—geopolitical tensions and rising U.S. Treasury yields continue to cast a shadow over gold prices.
Read Also: Newmont Lays Off Senior Employees Pursuing More Cost Controls
Newmont Corp Stock: Gold's Gloomy Cousin
Newmont, down 6.89% year-to-date, isn't faring any better. Its share price of $38.09 sits below its 20-day ($40.24), 50-day ($44.27), and 200-day ($44.86) SMAs—a trifecta of bearish indicators.
The MACD reading of a negative 1.65 and an RSI of 32.28 suggest further downside is likely, with selling pressure mounting.
Even safe-haven demand for gold amid geopolitical tensions hasn't managed to prop up these miners. Rising U.S. dollar strength and Treasury yields have dampened gold's appeal, turning a potential golden opportunity into fool's gold for investors.
Outlook: Mining For Better Days?
With gold prices stuck between geopolitical jitters and the gravitational pull of stronger U.S. economic data, Barrick and Newmont's Death Cross signals are a clear warning for investors.
Until the macroeconomic winds shift or gold prices break resistance, these mining heavyweights may find themselves digging deeper into bearish territory.
