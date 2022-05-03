How To Trade Starbucks Stock Heading Into Q2 Earnings

Starbucks Corporation SBUX is set to print its second-quarter financial results after the market close. The stock was trading slightly lower heading into the event and remains down over 40% from the July 23 all-time high of $126.32.

After the multi-national coffee chain printed its first-quarter results on Feb. 1, the long-term downtrend accelerated. For the first quarter, Starbucks reported weak earnings, with an adjusted EPS of 72 cents compared to the analyst estimate of 80 cents. The company reported revenue of $8.05 billion, however, which beat analysts estimate of $7.95 billion.

For the second quarter, Zacks expects Starbucks to report an EPS of 60 cents on revenue of $7.61 billion.

On April 25, UBS Maintained its Neutral rating on Starbucks and lowered the price target to $86. The price target implied a 17% move to the upside.

From a technical analysis standpoint, Starbucks’ stock appears neutral heading into the event as the stock is flashing both bullish and bearish indicators. Of course, holding stocks or options over an earnings print is akin to gambling because stocks can react bullishly to an earnings miss and bearishly to an earnings beat.

Options traders particularly, those who are holding close dated calls or puts, take on extra risk because the intuitions writing the options increase premiums to account for implied volatility.

The implied move for options of Starbucks expiring this week is 6.4%.

The Starbucks Chart: Starbucks’ most recent lower high in its downtrend was printed on April 28 at $77.10 and the most recent confirmed lower low was formed at $74.68 the day prior. On Monday and Tuesday, Starbucks tested the $73.47 area as support and wicked up from the level.