BZ Chart Of The Day: Is IBM's Stock About To Head South?

Shares of IBM IBM have run into a resistance level. If history is a guide, there’s a good chance that the price is going to move lower.

Resistance is a large group of investors trying to sell their shares at or close to the same price. In this case, it’s $138.

At resistance levels, there is more supply than demand. This is why rallies end or pause when they reach them.

And as you can see on the following chart, sometimes when a rally ends a resistance and downtrend soon follows. That’s what happened with IBM the last four times it reached this important level. It may be about to happen again.

