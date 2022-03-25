Why Amazon Stock Looks Set To Skyrocket Back To All-Time Highs

Amazon.com, Inc AMZN was trading mostly flat on Friday, as the stock continued to trade sideways after shooting up over 17% between March 15 and March 22.
The rise paired with the sideways consolidation has settled Amazon into a bullish flag pattern on the daily chart. The bull flag pattern is created with a sharp rise higher forming the pole, which is then followed by a consolidation pattern that brings the stock lower between a channel with parallel lines.
- For bearish traders, the "trend is your friend" (until it's not) and the stock may continue downwards within the following channel for a short period of time. Aggressive traders may decide to short the stock at the upper trendline and exit the trade at the lower trendline.
- Bullish traders will want to watch for a break up from the upper descending trendline of the flag formation, on high volume, for an entry. When a stock breaks up from a bull flag pattern, the measured move higher is equal to the length of the pole and should be added to the lowest price within the flag.
A bull flag is negated when a stock closes a trading day below the lower trendline of the flag pattern or if the flag falls more than 50% down the length of the pole.
The Amazon Chart: The sideways consolidation within Amazon’s flag formation has helped the stock to cool down its relative strength index (RSI) slightly, which reached the 64% level on March 22. When a stock’s RSI nears or reaches the 70% level it becomes overbought, which can be a sell signal for technical traders.
- In addition to trading in a bull flag pattern, Amazon is trading in a strong uptrend, with the most recent higher low formed on Thursday at the $3,201 level and the most recent higher high printed the day prior at $3,327.40. If Amazon breaks up from the bull flag pattern, the stock will also print a higher high.
- The measured move, if Amazon breaks up from the flag formation on higher-than-average volume, could take the stock up toward the July 13, 2021 all-time high of $3,773.08.
- When Amazon reached the high-of-day on March 22, the stock attempted to regain support at the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) but rejected and wicked from the level. If the stock is able to regain the area as support and trade above it for a period of time, the 50-day SMA will cross above the 200-day, which would cause a bullish golden cross to occur.
- Amazon has resistance above at $3,326 and $3,400 and support below at $3,230.98 and $3,131.06.
