General Motors Flashes A Bullish Signal Heading Into Q4 Earnings: Charting The Upcoming Reaction

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

General Motors Company GM was trading 2.64% higher at one point on Tuesday heading into the automaker's fourth-quarter earnings report, which is expected after the bell.

When the legacy-turning-electric vehicle manufacturer printed its third-quarter earnings beat on Oct. 27, 2021, the stock suffered a bearish reaction and closed the trading session down 5.42%.

For the third-quarter, General Motors reported sales of $26.78 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $26.65 billion and EPS of $1.52, which beat the estimate of 96 cents.

Thousands of new traders are learning the ins and outs on how to find profitable trades every day with Benzinga Trading School. Click Here Now to Start your FREE Trial. (No credit card required)

For the full-year outlook, General Motors raised its guidance to the high end and said it expects earnings to come in between $11.5 to $13.5 with an adjusted EPS of $5.70 - $6.70.

The General Motors chart flashed a signal on Tuesday that a reversal to the upside may be in the cards, after a steep downtrend from its Jan. 5 all-time-high of $67.21. The stock has since traded down to a Jan. 28 low of $49.24. It should be noted, however, that holding stock or options over an earnings print can be likened to gambling because stocks can soar on an earnings miss and drop on a beat.

See Also: Elon Musk Alleges Mainstream Media Wrote 'Bogus Articles' About Tesla And Him — Defends Joe Rogan

The General Motors Chart: On Tuesday, General Motors shot up above a Jan. 26 lower high of $53.99, which provided the first indication the downtrend may be over. For the trend change to the upside to be confirmed, General Motors will need to print a higher low above the Jan. 28 low-of-day price.

The price action also caused General Motors to regain support of the eight-day exponential moving average (EMA), which indicates the short-term sentiment is turning bullish. The stock’s next course of action will be to regain the 21-day EMA as support, which could eventually cause the eight-day EMA to cross above the 21-day EMA.

The bounce up higher on Monday and Tuesday allowed General Motors to bring its relative strength index up to a healthier 41% level, and the oscillator is now trending upwards, which is another positive sign for the bulls. The RSI indicator, like the stock, will also eventually need to print a higher low.

Want direct analysis? Find me in the BZ Pro lounge! Click here for a free trial.