QQQ
-3.89
401.90
-0.98%
BTC/USD
-2498.38
47555.52
-4.99%
DIA
-3.23
363.46
-0.9%
SPY
-3.11
473.85
-0.66%
TLT
+ 2.02
146.85
+ 1.35%
GLD
+ 0.48
166.11
+ 0.29%

Chart Wars: Why Ford, General Motors Stocks Might Be Providing The Dip Before The Drive North

byMelanie Schaffer
December 13, 2021 12:18 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Chart Wars: Why Ford, General Motors Stocks Might Be Providing The Dip Before The Drive North

Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) and General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) have both formed long-term bullish chart patterns that could provide massive upside for the long-minded trader and investor.

On Friday, Ford broke up from a weekly bull flag pattern Benzinga called out prior to the break. eneral Motors looks poised for a blue-sky run because the stock is trading in a confirmed weekly uptrend.

On Monday, both Ford and General Motors were consolidating with bullish inside bar patterns on the daily chart, partly due to a pullback in the general markets.

It should be noted that events such as the general markets turning bearish, negative reactions to earnings prints and negative news headlines about a stock can quickly invalidate bullish patterns and breakouts.

As the saying goes, "the trend is your friend until it isn't," and any trader in a bullish position should have a clear stop set in place and manage their risk versus reward.

Both legacy automakers have been ramping up their electric vehicle production efforts to meet growing electric vehicle demand. General Motors is reportedly planning to invest more than $3 billion to upgrade Detroit-based Orion Assembly manufacturing plant, and on Friday, Ford CEO Jim Farley announced on Twitter the company plans to triple the production of its Mustang Mach-Es next year.

See Also: Tesla Cybertruck Can Be Wrapped In Any Color That's Not 'Nothing,' Says Elon Musk, Invoking Henry Ford

The Ford Chart: Ford surged to decade highs on Nov. 4 before entering into a monthlong period of sideways consolidation. On Friday, the stock broke through resistance at the $20.51 level on higher-than-average bullish volume.

  • Ford’s inside bar leans bullish because the stock was trading higher before printing the pattern.
  • If the inside bar pattern doesn’t break Monday or Tuesday, Ford may consolidate the bull run by settling into a bull flag pattern on the daily chart.
  • There is a gap on the daily chart bullish traders should be aware of between $15.92 and $16.55, as it is likely Ford will trade down into the range in the future, although it could be an extended amount of time before that occurs.
  • Want direct analysis? Find me in the BZ Pro lounge! Click here for a free trial. 

f_dec._13.pngThe General Motors Chart: General Motors reversed course into a strong weekly uptrend on Aug. 23 after hitting a support level near the $47 mark and bouncing up from it.

  • The stock’s most recent weekly higher low was printed the week of Nov. 29 at the $57.44 level, and the most recent higher high was created the week of Nov. 15 at $65.18.
  • To continue in the uptrend, General Motors will need to hold above the Nov. 30 low-of-day.
  • If General Motors fails to print a higher high in blue skies over the coming weeks, the stock may form into a bullish pennant pattern and begin making a series of lower highs and higher lows.gm_dec._13.png

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Technicals Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Chart Wars: Will Ford Close The Gap Between Tesla's Stock?

Chart Wars: Will Ford Close The Gap Between Tesla's Stock?

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) and Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) have both formed weekly chart patterns that could provide clues to their future direction for the long-minded trader and investor. read more
BZ Chart Of The Day: Ford Remains Stuck In Neutral

BZ Chart Of The Day: Ford Remains Stuck In Neutral

Long-term shareholders of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) haven’t had much to celebrate over the past three weeks. The stock has been stuck in a narrow range, but some traders have still been able to profit. read more
Lucid Group Passes Ford In Market Cap, Continues To Rally Higher

Lucid Group Passes Ford In Market Cap, Continues To Rally Higher

Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) shares were trading higher Tuesday after the company announced its third-quarter financial results. Lucid announced that it ended the third quarter with about $4.8 billion in cash. read more
Is Ford Stock Cooling Down Before Another Trek North? A Technical Analysis

Is Ford Stock Cooling Down Before Another Trek North? A Technical Analysis

Ford Motors Co (NYSE: F) announced Wednesday it's working with Purdue University to research and develop a new patent-pending charging cable that could make recharging electric vehicles read more