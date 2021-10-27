PreMarket Prep Plus Stocks Of The Day: Video Game, Cybersecurity Plays From Joel Kulina

On Wednesday’s PreMarket Prep Plus segment, Joel Kulina of Wedbush Securities joined the broadcast.

Kulina had two stocks on his “buy” radar heading into Wednesday’s session. When asked about one of his areas of expertise, the video game sector, Kulina said he favored Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI).

Why Kulina Is Watching Activision Blizzard: The company has an upcoming catalyst with its release of “Call Of Duty” on Nov. 5.

“The key here is the holiday slate is a lot less competitive than it was a few months ago,” Kulina said.

"Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) pushed out its 'Grand Auto Theft 6' until March and Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)'s 'Battlefield 2042' has all the makings of being a big flop," he told PreMarket Prep Plus.

Kulina's Cybersecurity Pick: In the cybersecurity industry, he has a favorite in Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB). He prefaced his pick by saying: “Cybersecurity is a sector that you have to have exposure to.”

In his opinion, "the company checks all the boxes and is a GARPY name as well," referring to growth at a reasonable price.

About Joel Kulina: Joel is senior vice president and head of technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) at Wedbush.

He has a hybrid role as a sector-specialized cash equities trader and works with the sales team.

He has in-depth knowledge of the global TMT supply chain that augments his trading strategies. He utilizes a strong working relationship with local brokers around the world that keep him informed on developments with smaller foreign companies that are relevant within the technology supply chain.

On a daily basis, he communicates with a wide range of investors on the buy side to get a better idea of market positioning and psychology for the upcoming trading session.

