fbpx

QQQ
-5.06
383.37
-1.34%
BTC/USD
-345.50
47392.32
-0.72%
DIA
-2.95
351.13
-0.85%
SPY
-5.34
452.51
-1.19%
TLT
-0.78
150.67
-0.52%
GLD
+ 0.00
164.03
+ 0%

Amazon Stock Chart Teaches This Important Lesson

byMark Putrino
September 17, 2021 11:02 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Amazon Stock Chart Teaches This Important Lesson

The chart of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) teaches an important lesson about the markets. Some price levels are more important than others. And the $3,530 one is clearly an important one for AMZN.

It was resistance in April, support in July, and now it is resistance again. Levels can convert from resistance to support and support into resistance because of investors' remorse.

Investors who sold AMZN at $3,530 in April regret their decisions to do so after it traded at a higher price. Many of these remorseful sellers decide to buy their shares back. But they will only do so if they can get them for the same price they sold at.

As a result, they place their buy orders at $3,530. This large concentration of orders forms support like it did here.

After AMZN fell below this level, many of the investors who bought it regret their decision. A number of the remorseful buyers decide to sell.

But they don’t want to take a loss, so they place their sell orders at their buying price. This large concentration of sell orders forms resistance like it did here.

Understanding that certain levels are more important than others is a basic principle of successful trading.

To learn more about chart reading, join the new Benzina Trading School.

amzn_15.png

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Roku's Stock Needs To See A Bounce Here At Support

Roku's Stock Needs To See A Bounce Here At Support

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares are moving lower Friday, following reports that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is launching its own TV in the U.S soon. read more
Amazon Stock Pulls Back Into Bullish Pattern As Market Digests Jobs Data

Amazon Stock Pulls Back Into Bullish Pattern As Market Digests Jobs Data

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) opened lower despite reports it plans to launch Amazon-branded smart TVs in the U.S. next month. read more
Is Netflix Ready To Break Out? Here's How High This Trader Says It Can Go

Is Netflix Ready To Break Out? Here's How High This Trader Says It Can Go

Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova just bought Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) for a trade, he said Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." read more
PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Affirm

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Affirm

Benzinga's PreMarket Prep airs every morning from 8-9 a.m. ET. During that fast-paced, highly informative hour, traders and investors tune in to get the major news of the day, the catalysts behind those moves and the corresponding price action for the upcoming session. read more